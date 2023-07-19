Local News City Councilor Kendra Lara appears in court, will face more charges related to crash Lara said that "there are often circumstances that prevent good people from checking off all of their boxes," and that she wants to be held "fully accountable." Boston City Councilor Kendra Lara leaves West Roxbury District Court. John Tlumacki/Boston Globe

Boston City Councilor Kendra Lara appeared in court Wednesday, where a judge ruled that she will face additional charges related to a Jamaica Plain car crash she and her son were involved in last month.

Lara was allegedly driving an uninsured, unregistered car with a revoked license when she crashed into a home on Centre Street on June 30.

The judge agreed with a recommendation from prosecutors that Lara should face charges of operating negligently so as to endanger and recklessly permitting bodily injury to a child under 14. She is also charged with driving a car with a suspended license.

Before entering the West Roxbury Division of Boston Municipal Court Wednesday morning, Lara stopped to make a statement to reporters. She admitted to making mistakes, including not paying fines. Her license was suspended in 2013 after she failed to pay a fine for a seat belt violation, according to a police report. It was revoked in 2015 after she was cited in Connecticut.

“I am wanting to be fully accountable for my mistake, and I plan on doing everything possible to remedy any issues,” she said. “There are often circumstances that prevent good people from checking off all of their boxes, and that sometimes manifests itself as things like unpaid fines. I know that, as an elected official, I have to hold myself to a higher standard, and I intend to do that.”

Lara, who said she was driving a friend’s car at the time of the crash, was traveling almost 30 mph over the speed limit, according to the police report. Lara told police that she was trying to avoid a car that was pulling away from the curb but could not brake fast enough to avoid plowing into the home. The driver of the other vehicle denied pulling in front of Lara’s car, and his vehicle was not damaged.

Last week, in response to a records request from The Boston Globe, city officials confirmed that Lara had “regularly” driven into and out of the city’s executive garage in a gray Honda Civic. Lara was also in a gray Civic at the time of the crash.

In an apparent response to the revelation that Lara had been commuting to work with a revoked license in a car that does not belong to her, Council President Ed Flynn pushed for a review of parking procedures at city-owned garages. Now, elected officials must fill out applications and provide proper documentation before parking.

Lara’s 7-year-old son, who was in the car with her, may not have been properly restrained at the time. Although the rear passenger-side seat belt was buckled, he should have been in a booster seat based on his age and height, according to the report. Police contacted the state Department of Children and Families.

Lara’s son was sent to Boston Children’s Hospital for several stitches, the Globe reported. He was bleeding “profusely” from a cut near his left eyebrow after the accident, according to the police report.

At least one fellow councilor, Ricardo Arroyo, was in court Wednesday for Lara’s hearing.

Arroyo is also no stranger to controversy. Last month, he admitted to violating conflict of interest laws by continuing to represent his brother in a sexual harassment lawsuit after joining the City Council. Arroyo paid a $3,000 fine.

And sexual assault accusations, which Arroyo vehemently denied, derailed his campaign for Suffolk district attorney last year.

In the wake of Lara and Arroyo’s actions and the allegations against them, Flynn said that the city “deserves better” from its leaders and that “troubling ethical and legal lapses continue to reflect poorly” on councilors.

Outside the courthouse, Lara said that she plans to continue representing District 6.

“I also know that, because of the situation that I find myself in today, I understand intimately the challenges that my constituents are struggling with,” she said. “I plan to really engage with this process, and I have full faith and trust that the court is going to handle this integrity.”