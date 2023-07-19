Local News Brockton 15-year-old killed in Randolph crash Terry Boston Jr.was pronounced dead at the scene.

A Brockton teenager was killed and three others were injured Tuesday in a crash on North Main Street in Randolph.

Terry Boston Jr., 15, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey’s office.

Police responded to the area of 701 North Main St. just before 10:30 p.m. Investigators believe the crash occurred when a 2011 Nissan Altima traveling southbound left the road and collided with a tree.

A male passenger was flown to Boston Medical Center in a helicopter. He was admitted to the intensive care unit, officials said. Two female passengers were taken to local hospitals in ambulances.

Advertisement:

No charges have been filed, and the crash remains under investigation, Morrissey’s office said.

“I join the Randolph Police in extending my condolences to young Mr. Boston’s family on this tragic loss of life,” Morrissey said in a statement.