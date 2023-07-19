Local News Dracut school resource officer accused of inappropriate contact with student resigns Police said Wednesday that the student was 18 years old.

A Dracut police officer who worked at Dracut High School and was accused of inappropriate contact with a student has resigned.

The Dracut Police Department placed School Resource Officer Sunny Nguyen on leave after Dracut Public Schools learned of allegations of inappropriate contact between Nguyen and a Dracut High School student.

Dracut police clarified in a press release Wednesday that the student was 18, but did not say when the alleged conduct happened.

It is unclear when the allegations were uncovered, but they were announced to the public Monday. Dracut police posted a video featuring Nguyen on Facebook as recently as October 2022.

Nguyen submitted a letter of resignation effective Wednesday, Dracut police said in the release. Police are still investigating the allegations.

Nguyen has been a Dracut police officer since May 2019, The Lowell Sun reported. He previously worked as a correctional officer at the Middlesex Sheriff’s office and as a security officer at several healthcare centers.