Local News Four-year-old boy killed in Hyde Park hit-and-run Boston police believe the driver fled the area after striking the young child Tuesday night.

A hit-and-run driver struck and killed a 4-year-old boy in Hyde Park Tuesday night, police said.

Officers responded to the area of 165 Wood Ave. at about 9:30 p.m. and found the boy suffering from life-threatening injuries, according to Boston police. He was rushed to a local hospital and later pronounced dead.

Boston police believe that the driver didn’t stop and fled the area after striking the child, whose name has not been released.

Speaking to reporters at the scene, Boston Police Superintendent-In-Chief Gregory Long said an off-duty Boston firefighter was in the area and rendered first aid to the boy until first responders arrived, according to The Boston Globe.

“Obviously, this is an extremely tragic situation this evening,” Long said, according to the Globe. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to this child, this child’s family, and this community that unfortunately has experienced this traumatic event.”

Mayor Michelle Wu also shared her thoughts at the scene, the Globe reported.

“We just want to send our condolences to the family and all of the community members; and people who loved this little boy,” Wu said. “It’s absolutely devastating to think about what transpired in just a split second.”

Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden urged community members to speak up if they have information on the crash.

“We beg of you,” he said, according to the Globe. “We need your help.”

Anyone with information can contact Boston Police homicide detectives at 617-343-4470, police said. Those wishing to make tips anonymously can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word “TIP” to CRIME (27463).