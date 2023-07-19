Local News Police identify 12-year-old Mattapan boy allegedly shot and killed with brother’s gun Savion Ellis's loved ones described him as “an outstanding young man by many standards.” A Boston Police officer carries his bullet-proof vest as he passes by a bouquet of roses and carnations that grace the sidewalk in front of the stairs leading to the home on Fessenden Street where a 12-year old boy was shot on Thursday afternoon. John Tlumacki/Boston Globe Staff

Boston police have identified Savion Ellis as the 12-year-old boy who was shot and killed in Mattapan last week.

Officers found Savion mortally wounded at a home on Fessenden Street last Thursday afternoon, Boston police previously said. The boy, who lived in Boston, was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Authorities said the handgun used in the shooting belonged to Savion’s older brother, 22-year-old Walter Hendrick, who stored the weapon in a fanny pack in the boy’s Mattapan home, The Boston Globe reported.

Hendrick is facing several gun charges in connection with the shooting. He pleaded not guilty last week to charges of improper storage of a firearm so that a child under 18 could access it, illegal possession of a firearm, and illegal possession of ammunition.

Officials have not indicated who pulled the trigger, and Boston police said in a Wednesday news release that they are still actively reviewing the facts and circumstances in the case.

Hendrick posted $2,500 bail and is due back in court Sept. 6, according to the Boston Herald.

Savion’s grandmother, Diane Ellis, tearfully described the boy to reporters as she left the courthouse following Hendrick’s arraignment Friday.

“I would say very helpful, loving, respectful,” she said, according to the Globe.

Diane Ellis wept as she left Dorchester District court after Walter Hendrick of Mattapan was arraigned Friday on gun charges connected to the shooting death of his 12-year old brother, Savion Ellis. Diane Ellis described Savion, her grandson, as “very helpful, loving, respectful.” – John Tlumacki/Boston Globe Staff

A GoFundMe page benefitting Savion’s mother, sister, and younger brother echoed Diane Ellis’s description.

“We los[t] one of the sweetest, most considerate and most loving children I have ever met,” reads a fundraiser description from organizer Tiniya Fulks. “Savion Ellis was all that you could ever imagine a young boy his age to be. He loved basketball, he loved video games, he loved bikes and he looked forward to Trick or Treating every year with all of his cousins, he was an outstanding young man by many standards.”

The GoFundMe — which had raised more than $5,000 as of Wednesday morning — is meant to cover moving costs for Savion’s mother, Nakevia Hall, and siblings.

“Unfortunately, we were not prepared to say goodbye to our sweet baby boy, and with that, we ask for your help during this time of need,” the description reads.