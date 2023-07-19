Local News Read the obit for Stoughton teacher Jennifer Jacobs, 41, who died suddenly “When she would walk into a room, her positive and vibrant presence was contagious.”

Stoughton Public Schools is mourning the sudden loss of Jennifer Lynn Jacobs, a longtime first grade teacher and assistant principal known for the humor and contagious positivity she brought to the classroom.

The Abington resident died unexpectedly last Friday, Stoughton Public Schools announced earlier this week. She was 41.

A teacher in Stoughton since 2006, Jacobs taught at the Dawe Elementary School and also served as a program coordinator for the district’s Extended School Year (ESY) program.

“Jennifer was a phenomenal school leader, role model and mentor to staff, and a safe haven for all children, whose sense of humor motivated them in every way,” her obituary reads.

According to the obituary, graduating Stoughton seniors would pay Jacobs a visit each year and share their accomplishments with her, knowing she would join in the celebration.

“Mrs. Jacobs was the type of person who made connections with any person she came into contact with and had a passion for helping students find a love of learning in a playful way,” Dawe Principal Rob Cancellieri wrote in a message to families. “When she would walk into a room, her positive and vibrant presence was contagious.”

Stoughton Public Schools held a community support session on Tuesday for grieving students and families, also canceling summer enrichment programs on Thursday to allow staff and community members to attend Jacobs’s funeral.

“She was a bright light, whose legacy will continue to shine through Stoughton Public Schools for years to come,” Jacobs’s obituary reads.

A Beverly native, she is survived by husband Jason Jacobs; sons Ryan Christopher and Noah Bradley; parents Bradford and Noreen Gilliss; and twin David J. Gilliss.

A GoFundMe launched to support her husband and sons had raised more than $63,000 as of 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Read the full obituary, shared by Sullivan Funeral Homes in Hanover, below:

Jennifer Lynn (Gilliss) Jacobs, 41 of Abington, passed away on Friday, July 14, 2023. Jennifer was born in Beverly on August 12, 1981. She attended Merrimack College, where she met the love of her life, Jason, and then went on to earn her Masters at Lesley University. Jennifer was a dedicated first grade teacher and assistant principal at Dawe Elementary School in Stoughton. She had a passion for educating children in all areas of their school day. As an assistant principal, she had a real gift for working with students who had so many different learning profiles and needs. She worked with a level of professionalism and kindness that radiated throughout the building. Jennifer was an aspiring school administrator, who was completing a post graduate program in Educational Leadership at Bridgewater State University. Jennifer was a phenomenal school leader, role model and mentor to staff, and a safe haven for all children, whose sense of humor motivated them in every way. This was best exemplified yearly when graduating seniors would return to her class for a visit because they knew how proud she would be of their accomplishments. Jennifer was a trusted confidant to many families who often reached out during times of crisis to seek her counsel. She was a bright light, whose legacy will continue to shine through Stoughton Public Schools for years to come. Jennifer was also an epic fashionista, who won best dressed every year for those amazing heels and earrings. Jennifer was the beloved wife of Jason C. Jacobs, devoted mother to Ryan Christopher and Noah Bradley, daughter of Bradford L and Noreen (Gillespie) Gilliss of Magnolia and twin sister of David J. Gilliss. Visiting hours in the Sullivan Funeral Home, 551 Washington St, Rte 53 in Hanover on Wednesday from 2-6. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday at 9 AM at Holy Family Church, 403 Union St in Rockland. Interment will be private.