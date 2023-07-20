Local News Randolph crash victim’s brother, 18, also dies from injuries Terry Boston Jr., 15, was pronounced dead at the scene. His older brother, Makhi Boston, 18, died later.

Officials confirmed Thursday that two Brockton brothers have now died as the result of a crash that occurred in Randolph earlier this week.

The brothers are Makhi Boston, 18, and Terry Boston Jr., 15, according to the Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office and the Randolph Police Department. Officials confirmed Wednesday that Terry Boston Jr. died and announced Thursday that his older brother did as well.

Police responded to the area of 701 North Main St. just before 10:30 p.m. Tuesday. Investigators believe the crash occurred when a 2011 Nissan Altima traveling southbound left the road and collided with a tree.

Makhi Boston is believed to have been the driver. He was flown via helicopter to Boston Medical Center and admitted into the intensive care unit. Terry Boston Jr. was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two female passengers were taken to local hospitals in ambulances.

No charges have been filed, and the crash remains under investigation, officials said.

Makhi Boston was a 2023 graduate of Brockton High School, and Terry Boston Jr. was a rising 10th grade student there, Brockton Public Schools Superintendent Michael P. Thomas said in a statement Thursday.

“It is difficult to express the profound sense of loss felt within our city. These were two young people whose positive influence extended far beyond the walls of our school building. We will come together as a community to support their loved ones and honor their lives,” he said.