Kayaker dies after going missing on Ipswich River

Hamilton police say a kayaker died Wednesday after going missing on the Ipswich River.
Local first responders received a 911 call and responded around 3 p.m. to the Ipswich River behind the Patton Estate in Hamilton. They located the man and transported him to Beverly Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. State police and Bradley Palmer State Park officials assisted local police, fire, and ambulance crews at the scene.
Police have not released the kayaker’s name to the public. The incident is under investigation.
