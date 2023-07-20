Local News Man killed after tree falls on pickup truck in New Salem Officials said 75-year-old William Mattei was driving on Route 122 when an uprooted tree landed on his truck.

Officials have identified the 75-year-old Leicester man who died Wednesday after a tree fell on his pickup truck in New Salem.

Massachusetts State Police said in a news release that the falling tree caused fatal injuries to the 2018 Chevrolet Silverado’s sole occupant, William Mattei.

State police said the incident happened shortly before noon on Route 122 — also known as Petersham Road — in New Salem, near the intersection with Sweezy Lane. The Northwestern District Attorney’s Office said the tree became uprooted, though it was unclear why it had.

Mattei was driving on Route 122 when the tree fell, and first responders determined that he died at the scene, according to state police. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will establish his cause of death, the DA’s office said in a separate release.

Advertisement:

Another driver witnessed the tree falling and called 911 after striking debris in the roadway, according to the DA’s office. He reportedly told investigators that Mattei had no way to avoid being struck by the tree.

The other driver was uninjured, though his van was damaged, the DA’s office said.

Tree debris littered both sides of Petersham Road following the crash, and the roadway remained closed for hours, according to the DA’s release. The incident remains under investigation.