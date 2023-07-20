Local News West Nile Virus detected in South Boston mosquito pool Avoiding the outdoors at dusk and dawn, and wearing long clothing can help prevent mosquito bites.

West Nile Virus was detected in a mosquito pool in South Boston, according to the Boston Public Health Commission.

West Nile Virus has also recently been found in mosquitoes in Worcester and Brookline. While West Nile Virus can be transmitted to humans through the bite of an infected mosquito, BPHC says the transmission risk remains low, and there are currently no confirmed human cases among Boston residents.

According to the CDC, most people who contract West Nile Virus won’t feel any symptoms from the disease, with only 1 in 5 experiencing any symptoms at all and 1 in 150 experiencing serious illness.

Advertisement:

People 50 years and older are more likely to develop high fever, severe headache, confusion, lack of coordination, and muscle paralysis or weakness if they contract the virus, according to BPHC. It’s important to contact a healthcare provider immediately if you begin to experience these symptoms.

The best way to avoid the virus is to avoid mosquito bites.

“During this time of the year and into the fall, we encourage residents to protect themselves by using insect repellant and wearing long sleeve clothing when outside at dusk and dawn for prolonged periods of time.” Dr. Bisola Ojikutu, Commissioner of Public Health and Executive Director of BPHC wrote in a press release.

The BPHC also recommends that residents make sure all windows and doors close properly, regularly clean gutters, and only use EPA approved insect repellents (DEET, oil of lemon, eucalyptus, picaridin, or IR3535) to steer clear of bites.

Visit Mass.gov for more information about mosquito bite prevention and ways you can keep yourself, and your neighbors, safe throughout the summer.