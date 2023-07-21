Local News Boston Medical Center resident physicians rally for higher wages The residents say their pay doesn't meet the needs of young doctors in a city with high rent, which drives doctors from marginalized communities away from a hospital that serves people of similar backgrounds. Resident physicians rally for better wages at Boston Medical Center on Thursday. David Ryan/The Boston Globe

Unionized resident doctors at Boston Medical Center rallied outside the hospital Thursday in hopes of pressuring hospital leadership to agree to a contract that will provide them with higher wages and better benefits.

Their union, the Committee of Interns and Residents (CIRSEIU), said in a press release that residents’ demands include living wages that are competitive with other local hospitals, a parking fund, and fair compensation for extra shifts.

“It really is becoming more and more difficult to prioritize our own well-being as we care for our patients – the majority of whom are working class people of color facing complex health issues,” Dr. Denisse Rojas said in the release. “Particularly for physicians who are first-generation college grads and who lack familial safety nets ourselves, BMC residents are really just scraping by.”

Current scene out today in front of @The_BMC!



Residents and fellows at Boston Medical Center are demanding a fair contract to better care for our patients. Because we all deserve that!#FairContractBMC #BMCForEveryone pic.twitter.com/1deFgEO1S5 — CIR/SEIU (@cirseiu) July 20, 2023

About 200 resident physicians attended the rally Thursday, The Boston Globe reported. The union represents about 750 residents who work at the city’s main safety net hospital, a classification that means it receives money from the state to provide care to uninsured patients and tends to serve marginalized communities.

Advertisement:

“We are actively in conversation with the Committee of Interns and Residents and look forward to, once again, negotiating a mutually agreeable contract,” Boston Medical Center reportedly said in a statement to the Globe.

Resident physicians, including Dr. Harshitha Dudipala, rally for better wages at Boston Medical Center on Thursday. – David Ryan/The Boston Globe

Why Boston Medical Center’s resident physicians want better wages

Boston Medical Center’s residents say the hospital’s current compensation plan doesn’t meet the needs of young doctors in a city with high rent and parking costs. This leads them to seek employment at hospitals with wealthier patient populations and better pay and benefits.

“The hospital must ensure that [our] patient population gets seen by rested doctors, and that we can continue to attract physicians who reflect the diversity of the communities we serve, which we know is essential for great care,” Rojas said in the release.

Boston Medical Center’s first year residents earn $66,750 a year, CIRSEIU reportedly told the Globe. Comparatively, they’d earn $78,540 at Mass General Brigham, $76,680 at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, and $71,682 at Tufts Medical Center.

Today was our resident rally at Boston Medical Center organized by our amazing union @cirseiu . We live in one of the most expensive cities and work tirelessly to provide the best patient care. We deserve better pay and a FAIR CONTRACT. #FairContractBMC@The_BMC @BMCimRES pic.twitter.com/71KnlvUT9K — Harshitha Dudipala, MD (@HersheyDudipala) July 20, 2023

Dr. Paolo Mauricio, a second year emergency medicine resident, told the Globe he drives for Uber part-time in addition to working 60 hours a week at the hospital to support himself. On top of paying rent and sending money to his family in the Philippines, he said he’s also struggling to repay student loans.

Advertisement:

Other residents at the rally said they are on food stamps, are taking out loans to pay rent, and are even selling their bone marrow, The Boston Herald reported.

Several residents told the Globe they spend around half their paycheck on rent each month.

Dr. Brett Lewis, a third year family medicine resident, told the newspaper she came to Boston Medical Center to treat underserved populations.

“We’re not against BMC,” Lewis said. “We want to help them achieve their goals of health equity.”

A look at the rally

At the rally, protesters chanted slogans such as “My neck, my back, we need a fair contract.” They held signs with messages like “health equity starts with health workers,” “diverse hospitals need diverse voices,” “BMC is for everyone, residency should be too,” and “saving lives but can’t live.”

HAPPENING NOW: Unionized resident physicians are rallying outside of Boston Medical Center rallying for higher wages in their contract negotiations. One resident physician said wages are not keeping up with inflation and housing costs are a major concern. pic.twitter.com/hadTs0GWn9 — Bianca Beltrán (@BiancaNBCBoston) July 20, 2023

Boston City Council President Ed Flynn attended the rally, writing on Twitter that “Our healthcare workers, esp medical interns, residents & fellows work extremely hard & long hours every day. They deserve a living wage & to be treated w/ dignity & respect.”

I joined @cirseiu members at @The_BMC today in support of their calls for a fair contract. Our healthcare workers, esp medical interns, residents & fellows work extremely hard & long hours every day. They deserve a living wage & to be treated w/ dignity & respect. #bospoli pic.twitter.com/dRK6fQBtMC — Ed Flynn 愛德華費連 (@EdforBoston) July 20, 2023

District 9 City Councilor Liz Breadon also attended the rally. “A fair wage for medical providers is essential to top notch healthcare in a diverse city that prides itself on its meds and eds,” she wrote.

Glad to join physicians advocating for themselves and their patients at Boston Medical Center today – huge turnout and energy!



A fair wage for medical providers is essential to top notch healthcare in a diverse city that prides itself on its meds and eds. 🩺🥖🌹 pic.twitter.com/AZCdlHRJIP — Councilor Liz Breadon 🏳️‍🌈 (@LizBreadon) July 20, 2023