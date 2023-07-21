Local News

Peabody officer dies unexpectedly during surgery

"Henry was one of the nicest and most gentle people I have had the honor to know."

By Chloe Courtney Bohl

Officer Henry Breckenridge of the Peabody police died unexpectedly from complications during a non-emergency surgery, Police Chief Tom Griffin said in a message to the community on Thursday. Griffin said Breckenridge was a beloved member of the Peabody community who positively impacted many lives.

“Henry was one of the nicest and most gentle people I have had the honor to know,” he said. “I know that sentiment is shared throughout our department and throughout the entire Peabody community.”

“Henry was an outstanding police officer with a firm grasp on community policing,” Griffin continued. “He was well regarded by all sectors of our community, but particularly by our young citizens.”

Advertisement:

Griffin said Breckenridge was being treated at Salem Hospital, and that the staff there made “heroic efforts” to save him.

“He will be greatly missed,” Griffin said.