Local News Peabody officer dies unexpectedly during surgery "Henry was one of the nicest and most gentle people I have had the honor to know."

Officer Henry Breckenridge of the Peabody police died unexpectedly from complications during a non-emergency surgery, Police Chief Tom Griffin said in a message to the community on Thursday. Griffin said Breckenridge was a beloved member of the Peabody community who positively impacted many lives.

“Henry was one of the nicest and most gentle people I have had the honor to know,” he said. “I know that sentiment is shared throughout our department and throughout the entire Peabody community.”

“Henry was an outstanding police officer with a firm grasp on community policing,” Griffin continued. “He was well regarded by all sectors of our community, but particularly by our young citizens.”

Advertisement:

Griffin said Breckenridge was being treated at Salem Hospital, and that the staff there made “heroic efforts” to save him.

“He will be greatly missed,” Griffin said.

Rest in Peace Officer Henry Breckenridge. 💙 pic.twitter.com/TOye51oQhO — Peabody Police (@PeabodyPolice) July 20, 2023