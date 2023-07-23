Local News 3 injured when small plane crashes in Stow The crash happened on Taylor Road. The victims' injuries are serious but not believed to be life-threatening. A plane crashed between two houses in Stow Sunday afternoon. Stow Fire Department

STOW, Mass. (AP) — Three people were injured when a small plane crashed into a residential neighborhood in Stow on Sunday afternoon, authorities said.

Police and firefighters responding to multiple 911 calls just after 1 p.m. found the single-engine Cessna 182 in a wooded area between two homes, a police spokesperson said. The crash happened on Taylor Road, a spokesperson for the fire department said.

Multiple people flown to the hospital after a plane in #Stow crashes, narrowly missing a house. #BREAKING pic.twitter.com/jgBK1VA1J6 — Matt Kaminsky (@matty_kam) July 23, 2023

One of the plane’s three occupants had removed themselves from the plane, but the other two needed help from first responders.

All three were taken to nearby Minute Man Air Field and were then flown by medical helicopter to a Worcester hospital with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries, the spokesperson said.

No information about the injured people was available.

The plane knocked down a tree, which grazed the home nearest to the crash site, the fire department said in a press release Sunday evening. Stow’s building inspector determined the damage was superficial, and no one was home at the time of the crash.

Three people were injured in this small plane crash. It came down near a swing set and home just south of the runway in Stow, Mass. https://t.co/tWpmVkEbLU pic.twitter.com/Bai14WmOOZ — WCVB-TV Boston (@WCVB) July 23, 2023

Firefighters aren’t sure what caused the plane crash, but Stow police are investigating, a spokesperson for the fire department said. The plane had taken off from Minute Man Air Field, the fire department said in the release.

“There was a forced landing,” an employee from Minute Man Air Field reportedly told The Boston Globe. The employee said the plane encountered some kind of problem while airborne.

The Federal Aviation Administration said in an email that it and the National Transportation Safety Board will also investigate.