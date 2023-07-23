Local News School community remembers 17-year-old Dover-Sherborn student killed in Cape Cod boat crash Sadie Mauro was a lacrosse player and is remembered for having a great smile and a sense of adventure.

A boat carrying six people crashed Friday evening when it hit a jetty on Cape Cod, injuring the passengers and killing a 17-year-old girl.

On Sunday, Dover-Sherborn school officials identified the victim as Sadie Mauro, a Dover-Sherborn High School student and lacrosse player who would’ve been a senior this upcoming school year, The Boston Globe reported.

The boat crash

The boat crashed in Sesuit Harbor in Dennis around 9 p.m., Cape and Islands District Attorney Rob Galibois said in a press release Saturday.

Initially, Mauro was missing from the boat, and several authorities searched for her. Her body was found off Cold Storage Beach around 11:30 p.m.

Other passengers who were on the boat were treated at Cape Cod Hospital, the release said. A teenage boy suffered a cut on his head, the Globe reported.

The Regulator-brand boat had two 250 horsepower engines and an Alabama registration, the release said. No information has been released about what caused the crash, but state and local police are investigating.

Dive teams searched for debris near the crash site on Saturday, The Cape Cod Times reported.

Remembering Sadie Mauro

Dover-Sherborn Superintendent Elizabeth McCoy identified Mauro as the victim in the boat crash in a letter to parents, saying that the school community is “devastated and heartbroken,” the Globe reported.

Dover-Sherborn High School principal John Smith described Mauro to the Globe as a great and respectful student, a talented lacrosse player, and a “great friend to many.”

Mauro lived with her parents and younger brother in Sherborn, the Globe reported.

“Sadie’s smile could light up a room, she had a heart of gold and the sweetest spirit,” Smith reportedly wrote in an email to families. “She had such a strong sense of self and had a love for adventure and anything outdoors. A hardworking student and great athlete, Sadie was genuine and effortlessly kind.”

Mauro was committed to the Gettysburg College women’s lacrosse team, and previously worked for an insurance company and as a babysitter, according to her LinkedIn page.

“Sadie was the quintessential supportive teammate. Player of all positions. Caring for every individual on the team. Respectful of her coaches and opponents, officials. Always happy,” Leslie Frank of Mass. Elite Lacrosse told WCVB.

Mauro’s family is not speaking to the media at this time, the Globe reported. The school is providing grief counselors for students on Monday.