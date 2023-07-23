Local News Authorities search for missing paddle boarder on Martha’s Vineyard pond A 43-year-old man went out onto Edgartown Great Pond, appeared to struggle to stay on the surface, and then went under, State Police say.

Authorities are searching for a man who was paddle boarding on a Martha’s Vineyard pond when he went under the water and never came up, according to State Police.

Martha’s Vineyard police and firefighters responded to Edgartown Great Pond near Turkeyland Cove just after 7:45 p.m., State Police spokesperson Dave Procopio said late Sunday night.

A 43-year-old man who had been paddle boarding entered the water, “appeared to briefly struggle to stay on the surface,” and then went under, Procopio said. The man never resurfaced, but Procopio described the search as a “rescue operation at this time.”

Air wings, divers, the Coast Guard, and all island law enforcement and firefighters are involved in the search, Procopio said.

In a tweet sent just after 10 p.m., Edgartown police asked people to stay away from the area.

Authorities have not released any more information about the paddle boarder or the search. Edgartown police did not respond to a request for more information Sunday night.

Edgartown Great Pond is on the south side of the island near South Beach.