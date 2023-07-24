21-year-old man found dead in Hopkinton lake

Newsletter Signup
A 21-year-old man was found dead in a Hopkinton lake Saturday morning, about 12 hours after going missing while swimming with a friend Friday night, according to the town police and fire departments.
Wilinson J. Orbequito of Hopkinton was swimming with the friend in Lake Maspenock near Sandy Beach when the two ventured past the safe-swim zone, officials said in a press release. When Orbequito’s friend returned and noticed he wasn’t at the beach, they immediately called 911 at about 8 p.m.
A search effort continued until midnight Friday night amid severe weather conditions, which ultimately contributed to pausing the search until early Saturday morning.
Orbequito’s body was recovered shortly after 8 a.m. about 90 feet from the shore along the buoy line and in 12 feet of water, according to officials. His cause of death has yet to be determined.
