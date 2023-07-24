Local News 4 rescued after 41-foot cabin cruiser begins to sink in Boston Harbor Police say they don’t know why the boat took on water. Massachusetts State Police

State police rescued four boaters off the north coast of Peddocks Island in Boston Harbor on Sunday after their boat took on water and began to sink.

A patrolling police vessel received a distress call from the 41-foot cabin cruiser around 4:50 p.m. and responded soon after to an area between Quarantine Rocks and Sculpin Ledge Channel. The boaters, two women and two men, had put on life jackets and jumped into the water. Police transported them to the Charlestown marina, where Boston EMS examined one of them for a small laceration. No other injuries were reported.

Another boater shared cellphone video footage of the rescue with NBC10 Boston that showed police arriving as the boat sank beneath the surface.

Police are still investigating what caused the boat to sink. Towboat US, a water towing service, recovered it from the water.