Blowing leaves in Marblehead? Don't even think about using gas-powered machines. Residents may still use electric-powered leaf blowers throughout the summer, though.

The use of gas-powered leaf blowers is no longer welcome during the summer in Marblehead after a town ban from Memorial Day to Labor Day went into effect Thursday.

Violations of this bylaw, which was passed at last year’s Town Meeting and recently approved by the state attorney general, could trigger fines for owners of any property where such incidents are alleged to have taken place.

First-time violations will result in a written warning for the property owner, followed by a $100 fine for a second violation and a $200 fine for any further violations thereafter, town officials noted in a statement signed by police Chief Dennis King, Town Administrator Thatcher W. Kezer III, and Health Agent Andrew Petty.

Residents may still use electric-powered leaf blowers throughout the summer.

Town officials said that residents may report any violations to the police and health departments.

“Many will ask, ‘Can I report violators now to the Marblehead Police and Health Departments?’ The answer is ‘Yes,'” the officials assured in their letter.

“The Town is asking for residents to follow the leaf blower restrictions, the same as all Bylaws passed at Town Meeting and approved by the AG, regardless of where you stand on the issue,” town officials added.

Read the full statement below:

