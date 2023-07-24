Local News Horseback riders rescued from N.H. mountain The riders got lost as the sun was setting.

Four horseback riders from Massachusetts were rescued from a New Hampshire mountain by local conservation officers on Saturday night after they got lost as the sun was setting.

The riders started up Mount Chocorua in Albany, New Hampshire, around 10 that morning, local officials said, taking a series of steep, rocky trails. Three of the horses fell and sustained minor injuries in the course of the ride. When the group realized they wouldn’t be able to descend the mountain the same way they had come up, they tried to follow a different trail. But by then the sun was beginning to set and they were lost.

According to the N.H. Fish and Game Law Enforcement Division, the riders were between 61 and 76 years old and came from Chatham, Rochester, and Swansea, Massachusetts. They were participating in the Granite State Carriage Association’s “Look to the Mountain” event, a multi-day camping trip.

The group called 911 around 8:15 p.m. for help getting down the mountain, and conservation officers responded with headlamps, food, water, and warm clothes. They guided the riders and their horses back to the trailhead, about 1.6 miles away, where they arrived around 2 a.m. The riders and their horses were taken back to their campsite from there.