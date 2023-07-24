Local News Swimmer, 19, dies after being found in Ayer pond Police received word Saturday afternoon that a swimmer was unaccounted for.

A 19-year-old Ayer man died Saturday after being briefly lost at Sandy Pond Beach, according to police.

At 3:12 p.m., authorities received an emergency alert from the medical call box at the beach, the Ayer Police Department said in a statement. Emergency personnel and police officers immediately responded and were told by lifeguards that a swimmer was unaccounted for.

A dive team was activated, and lifeguards assisted authorities in searching the area.

“After several minutes of searching, the swimmer was located in approximately 6 to 8 feet of water,” Ayer police said.

Rescuers tried resuscitating him, and he was brought to Nashoba Valley Medical Center. He was later transported to Lahey Hospital by an air ambulance. He was pronounced dead Saturday night.

Another young person, 21-year-old Wilinson J. Orbequito, went missing and was later found dead in an apparent swimming accident in a Hopkinton lake over the weekend.