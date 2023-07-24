Local News Watch: Bear takes a dip in Massachusetts homeowner’s pool The bear appeared to enjoy a few moments of peace, swimming around for a bit before getting out on the other side to shake off and continue on with its day.

A Massachusetts homeowner’s Ring camera captured the moment a bear decided to cool off in the family’s pool — proving that animals, just like humans, need relief from the heat.

The two videos below, which Hannah Rose Doucette shared Sunday afternoon on Facebook, show a black bear wander into the family’s backyard, peer over the side of the above-ground pool, and climb right in.

Doucette also shared the videos with Boston 25 News, which reported that this video was captured in Pembroke.

The bear appeared to enjoy a few moments of peace, swimming around for a bit before getting out on the other side to shake off and continue on with its day.

Advertisement:

Watch the footage below:

Temperatures are expected to remain high this week, so that bear may have the right idea.

See below for a look at Boston weather predictions:

Daily Local Weather Forecast Boston, MA 79° A heavy thunderstorm High 83° Low 70° RealFeel® 85 ° F

Humidity 71%

Precipitation 51%

Wind 13 MPH SSW

Visibility 10MI Hourly Forecast 83 ° 83 degrees suncloud suncloud Precipitation 7% 11AM

84 ° 84 degrees sun sun Precipitation 7% 12PM

84 ° 84 degrees sun sun Precipitation 11% 1PM

85 ° 85 degrees suncloud suncloud Precipitation 19% 2PM

83 ° 83 degrees suncloud suncloud Precipitation 19% 3PM

82 ° 82 degrees suncloud suncloud Precipitation 24% 4PM

80 ° 80 degrees suncloud suncloud Precipitation 47% 5PM

78 ° 78 degrees thunder thunder Precipitation 51% 6PM

76 ° 76 degrees suncloud suncloud Precipitation 47% 7PM

76 ° 76 degrees suncloud suncloud Precipitation 47% 8PM

75 ° 75 degrees thunder thunder Precipitation 51% 9PM

74° 74 degrees mooncloud mooncloud Precipitation 47% 10PM

powered by:

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Partly sunny with thunderstorms Partly sunny with thunderstorms 83° 70°

Wed Partly sunny Partly sunny 87° 72°

Thu Partly sunny with thunderstorms Partly sunny with thunderstorms 89° 74°

Fri Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 91° 77°

Sat Thunderstorms Thunderstorms 85° 70°

Sun Partly sunny Partly sunny 79° 66°

Mon Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 80° 64° Down Arrow

powered by: