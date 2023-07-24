Local News

Watch: Bear takes a dip in Massachusetts homeowner’s pool

By Heather Alterisio

A Massachusetts homeowner’s Ring camera captured the moment a bear decided to cool off in the family’s pool — proving that animals, just like humans, need relief from the heat.

The two videos below, which Hannah Rose Doucette shared Sunday afternoon on Facebook, show a black bear wander into the family’s backyard, peer over the side of the above-ground pool, and climb right in.

Doucette also shared the videos with Boston 25 News, which reported that this video was captured in Pembroke.

The bear appeared to enjoy a few moments of peace, swimming around for a bit before getting out on the other side to shake off and continue on with its day.

Watch the footage below:

Temperatures are expected to remain high this week, so that bear may have the right idea.

See below for a look at Boston weather predictions:

