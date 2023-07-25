Local News 2 of 3 Mass. winners have claimed their $1 million Powerball prizes Jan Busby of Norfolk and Rae Ann Wentworth-Cadieux of Hadley collected their prizes on Friday. Jan Busby of Norfolk at the Massachusetts State Lottery headquarters in Dorchester. The Massachusetts Lottery

Jan Busby of Norfolk and Rae Ann Wentworth-Cadieux of Hadley showed up to the Massachusetts State Lottery’s Dorchester headquarters on Friday to claim the million-dollar prizes they won in Wednesday, July 16’s Powerball drawing. Busby and Wentworth-Cadieux purchased two of the three million-dollar tickets sold in Massachusetts on the 16th.

Rae Ann Wentworth-Cadieux of Hadley at the Massachusetts State Lottery headquarters in Dorchester. (The Massachusetts Lottery)

The winning numbers Busby chose were family members’ birth dates, state lottery officials said. She doesn’t play very often, but purchased a ticket last week because the jackpot was so high: the top prize was estimated to be worth over $1 billion, the third-highest sum in the game’s history.

Wentworth-Cadieux reportedly wants to buy a summer home with her prize money. She chose the numbers 7 and 11 in reference to the 7-Eleven convenience store, plus the race car numbers 10, 13, and 24.

The third prize has not yet been claimed, lottery officials reported.

The three stores that sold the winning tickets — Shaw’s Supermarket in Franklin, Pride Station & Store in Hadley, and Global Montello/Gulf in Waltham — will each receive a $10,000 bonus from the lottery.