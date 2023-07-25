Death investigation underway after body washes up on Salisbury Beach

Newsletter Signup
A passerby contacted authorities in the early morning hours Tuesday about a body washed ashore on Salisbury Beach.
The person was walking along the beach at 1 a.m. when they saw a body floating near 4 Ocean Front Drive, according to a release from the Essex County District Attorney’s Office.
A police officer responding to the scene pulled the body from the water, which was ankle-deep, the district attorney’s office noted. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Authorities are still working to confirm his identity and inform next of kin.
An investigation remains ongoing by Salisbury police and the district attorney’s office.
