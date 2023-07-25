Local News Dorchester man charged with murder after stabbing at Pine Street Inn property Police responded to 6 Hartford St. in Dorchester Monday afternoon. A victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

A Dorchester man was arrested Monday and charged with stabbing another man to death inside a transitional housing facility for homeless veterans.

Eduardo Bonilla, 43, was charged with murder. He will be arraigned in the Roxbury Division of Boston Municipal Court on Tuesday, Boston police said in a statement.

Officers responded to 6 Hartford St. in Dorchester at about 12:06 p.m. Monday for a report of a person stabbed inside, police said. There, they found a man with stab wounds who was pronounced dead at the scene. Officials did not release the identity of the victim.

The address is the location of the Hartford Street House, operated by the Pine Street Inn. The nonprofit works to help homeless people in and around Boston by offering street outreach, emergency services, supportive housing, job training, and more.

The Hartford Street House opened in 2011. It can host 16 veterans, many of which “have been unable to succeed in other settings,” according to the Pine Street Inn. Each tenant has an individual room, and tenants share kitchens, bathrooms, and living areas.

The organization said it was aware of the incident in a statement to The Boston Globe Monday. The Pine Street Inn did not offer more information, citing the ongoing police investigation.