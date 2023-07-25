Local News Holliston house explosion sends two to hospital with serious burns Town officials believe the homeowner and an electrician were in the basement when heating equipment exploded.

Two men suffered serious burn injuries in a Holliston house explosion on Monday, officials said.

Holliston police said in a news release that they received several calls at about 3:49 p.m. regarding an explosion at 138 Westfield Drive. First responders found two men — ages 59 and 61 — in need of immediate medical care, police said.

The men were rushed to Holliston High School, where a landing zone was set up for medical transport helicopters, according to the town’s fire department. One man was flown to Brigham and Women’s Hospital, and the other to Massachusetts General Hospital, the Holliston Fire Department said in a statement.

“We are grateful that both individuals received immediate care from the police, our fire and EMS personnel, and our mutual aid partners, in accordance with pre-hospital treatment protocols,” Fire Chief Michael Cassidy said.

He added that the availability of medical helicopters and nearby burn centers “will all hopefully lead to positive outcomes for these individuals.”

Holliston police said the initial investigation points to the home’s boiler/furnace as the source of the explosion. Fire officials indicated that the homeowner and an electrician were in the basement troubleshooting oil-burning equipment that malfunctioned following an electrical storm on Friday.

“Lightning storms can cause electrical surges across many neighborhoods,” Cassidy explained.

The fire department said the house was smoky when first responders arrived, but there were no visible flames. Firefighters entered the home and turned off the electricity, also shutting off an outdoor propane tank as a precaution.

The Holliston Fire Department said it used a fan to clear smoke and carbon monoxide from the home. The town’s wiring inspector and assistant building inspector also responded to the scene, and the property was secured following inspection and documentation, the department said.

The explosion remains under investigation, officials said.