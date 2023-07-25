Police search for missing 17-year-old from Roxbury

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 17-year-old boy.
Demetrius Pepin Cepida of Roxbury was last seen Tuesday around 1 p.m. at the McKinley Middle School, located at 50 St. Mary’s St. in Boston, according to the Boston Police Department.
BPD MISSING PERSON ALERT- BPD Detectives are attempting to locate 17-year-old Dimitrius PEPIN CEPEDA of Roxbury https://t.co/YcwnsOAi7j pic.twitter.com/kh1fGfTgEi— Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) July 25, 2023
BPD wrote in a tweet that the teen was wearing a black and gray hooded sweatshirt, a black shirt, jeans, and white sneakers when he was last seen. He often visits the West Roxbury area and Meshaka Street.
Anyone with information regarding the teen is advised to contact Boston Police detectives at 617-343-4270.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.