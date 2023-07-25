Local News Police search for missing 17-year-old from Roxbury Demetrius Pepin Cepida was last seen Tuesday at 12:50 p.m. at the McKinley Middle School, and has yet to return home.

Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 17-year-old boy.

Demetrius Pepin Cepida of Roxbury was last seen Tuesday around 1 p.m. at the McKinley Middle School, located at 50 St. Mary’s St. in Boston, according to the Boston Police Department.

BPD MISSING PERSON ALERT- BPD Detectives are attempting to locate 17-year-old Dimitrius PEPIN CEPEDA of Roxbury https://t.co/YcwnsOAi7j pic.twitter.com/kh1fGfTgEi — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) July 25, 2023

BPD wrote in a tweet that the teen was wearing a black and gray hooded sweatshirt, a black shirt, jeans, and white sneakers when he was last seen. He often visits the West Roxbury area and Meshaka Street.

Anyone with information regarding the teen is advised to contact Boston Police detectives at 617-343-4270.