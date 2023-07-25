Local News State police: Human foot found off I-93 in Dorchester belonged to pedestrian killed last October A MassDOT worker found the foot while he was cutting grass near the site where Christian Yemga was fatally hit last fall.

Months after a pedestrian was struck by a car and killed on I-93 in Dorchester, state police recovered his foot near the interstate on Monday.

A MassDOT worker found the foot while cutting grass near the Freeport Street off-ramp around 1:30 p.m. Police confirmed that it belonged to Christian Yemga, 34, who was fatally hit in October 2022 when he was walking along the interstate after his car broke down.

Police determined the foot belonged to Yemga based on its “characteristics” and proximity to the crash site. Troopers had been unable to locate the foot at the time of the crash, despite an “extensive” search.

The two people in the car that hit Yemga were hospitalized with serious injuries after the accident. A third driver that crashed into that car was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence and assaulting an officer. No charges were brought in connection to Yemga’s death, police said, since the driver who hit him was not found to be at fault for the crash.