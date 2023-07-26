Local News Body washed up in Salisbury identified as Seabrook man, 28 His death remains under investigation by Salisbury police and the Essex County District Attorney’s Office.

Authorities identified the man whose body washed ashore on Salisbury Beach earlier this week as a 28-year-old New Hampshire resident.

A person was walking along the beach Tuesday at 1 a.m. when they saw a body floating near 4 Ocean Front Drive in Salisbury, according to an initial release from the Essex County District Attorney’s Office.

Officials have since identified the man as Xhoi Docnoka of Seabrook, New Hampshire, the district attorney’s office confirmed by email.

A police officer responding to the scene pulled the body from the water, which was ankle-deep, the district attorney’s office noted. Docnoka was pronounced dead at the scene.

His death remains under investigation by Salisbury police and the district attorney’s office.