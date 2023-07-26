Local News Police release photo of car suspected in Hyde Park hit-and-run that killed boy, 4 Boston police believe the car involved in the hit-and-run was a gray, newer model Chevrolet Spark.

Boston police have released additional details about the car they believe struck and killed 4-year-old Ivan Pierre in Hyde Park last week.

Police are asking for the public’s help identifying the car involved in the hit-and-run, which they believe to be a gray 2016-2022 Chevrolet Spark. The driver was last seen heading down Harvard Street toward Walk Hill Street, the Boston Police Department said in a Tuesday update.

Investigation Update: Image of Suspect Vehicle Released From Wood Avenue Fatal Collision https://t.co/pADPgZVTSo pic.twitter.com/zzhI2LVg6E — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) July 25, 2023

The fatal crash happened near 165 Wood Ave. at about 9:30 p.m. on July 18. Police previously said their preliminary investigation indicates that the driver didn’t stop after hitting Ivan, who was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

The boy’s uncle, Heroldy Limage, told reporters last week that Ivan’s mom came home in a new car that day, and the family was gathered outside to admire it when the crash happened.

Limage described his nephew as the “life of the party,” according to The Boston Globe.

“You walk through the doors and he’s jumping and laughing,” he said.

Anyone with information on the hit-and-run can contact Boston police homicide detectives at 617-343-4470, police said. Those who want to make tips anonymously can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word “TIP” to CRIME (27463).

Watch the video of the suspect car (the second to go through the intersection):