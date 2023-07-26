Local News Revere man charged with impersonating police officer Byron J. Boisseau allegedly used amber lights on his vehicle to force other drivers out of the way. State police said they found a BB gun, handcuffs, a bulletproof vest, and more in his possession. The items police say they recovered during Boisseau's traffic stop. Massachusetts State Police

A Revere man was arrested Sunday for impersonating a police officer after allegedly flashing amber lights at other drivers and forcing them out of his way.

Byron J. Boisseau, 43, was charged with impersonating a police officer, carrying a dangerous weapon, possession of burglarious tools, disorderly conduct, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, and attaching non-compliant aftermarket lighting to a vehicle, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Troopers were notified at about 8 p.m. Sunday that a person driving a white Ford Crown Victoria with a Massachusetts registration was imitating a police vehicle and making other drivers move out of their way in Revere.

Advertisement:

A state police trooper saw the vehicle about 10 minutes later turn onto Ocean Avenue from Revere Beach Boulevard. The vehicle had flashing amber-colored lights on both its front and rear. It was otherwise white with no identifying marks, police said.

State police pulled over the vehicle. As a trooper approached, he saw a black hat with the word “security” on it in the back seat, facing a window. Boisseau was behind the wheel, wearing a shirt with “security” emblazoned on it. There was also a silver badge in a holder dangling from a chain on the rear-view mirror, police said.

Boisseau told the trooper that he worked for a security company and that he had a mace gun and a BB gun on him. Boisseau was asked to exit the vehicle and, as he did so, touched the handle of what appeared to be a firearm that was protruding from a thigh pocket, police said. The trooper “took control of the suspect’s arms” and removed the weapon, which turned out to be a pepper spray gun.

According to state police, Boisseau was wearing a police-style belt that had several pieces of equipment attached to it, including an expandable baton and a handgun that resembled a Glock. The trooper removed it and confirmed that it was a BB gun loaded with metal pellets.

Advertisement:

When the trooper searched Boisseau’s vehicle, they also found a bulletproof vest with two steel plates inserted, a large black flashlight, an aluminum holder often used by police to hold citation forms, a black Balaclava-style ski mask, two pairs of bolt cutters, and a push-bar bumper, which are typically attached to police vehicles, according to state police.

When Boisseau’s belt and pockets were searched, police allegedly found a folding knife, black handcuffs in a pouch, a small black flashlight, a canister of pepper spray in a holder, two handcuff keys, the baton, an alcohol breathalyzer test kit, black rubber gloves, the BB gun, and the mace gun.

Boisseau was booked and released on bail pending his arraignment in Chelsea District Court.