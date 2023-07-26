Local News Seagulls prompt outdoor dining closure at Sullivan’s Castle Island The bold birds reportedly do not hesitate to rip food from customers' hands. A woman feeds a French fry to a seagull from the passenger seat of a car outside Sullivan's in 2020. John Tlumacki / The Boston Globe

Sullivan’s Castle Island, the beloved seasonal Southie restaurant, has a seagull problem.

With its close proximity to the water and plethora of food, the eatery is a haven for the birds. But now, Sullivan’s has taken the step of closing its outdoor eating section due to the avian intruders, WBZ-TV reported.

If a seagull steals a customer’s food, the restaurant has a policy of remaking the orders for free. But the last weekend, the seagull problem got so bad that Sullivan’s couldn’t keep up with the number of orders it needed to remake, according to WBZ.

When reached via phone Wednesday, a Sullivan’s employee declined to comment. Representatives of the restaurant did not reply to a subsequent request for comment.

Yellow caution tape was roped through numerous signs with messages like “please cover your food” and “beware seagulls” in the outdoor eating area Wednesday, WCVB reported. Numerous birds waited nearby.

“We’ve never seen it like this before. They swoop down and grab the food right as the person is putting it in their mouth. It’s crazy! They’re vicious,” an unnamed employee told NBC10 Boston.