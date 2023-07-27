Local News Boa constrictor spotted behind pharmacy in Lexington Center Though police noted that the snake appeared "very docile," they told residents to keep their distance.

A Lexington resident reportedly spotted a snake — likely a former or current pet — on the loose in town.

The person noticed the snake, identified as a boa constrictor, in the area behind the center where CVS is located at 1735 Massachusetts Ave., police said in Facebook post. They added that the reptile appeared “very docile” and likely either escaped its home or was released by its owner.

The town’s animal control officer reached out to MassWildlife on Wednesday. Experts from the agency planned to search the area Thursday with the goal of capturing the snake.

In the meantime, police noted on behalf of MassWildlife “that the snake does not pose a threat to anyone, however it should not be touched or approached.”

Additionally, any sightings of the reptile should be shared with Lexington police at 781-862-1212.

