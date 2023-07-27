Local News Connecticut state police investigate after a pedestrian is fatally struck by a Stamford police SUV Tommie Jackson, 69, was taken to Stamford Hospital, where he died of his injuries.





STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — A police officer responding to a call struck and killed a pedestrian in Connecticut, authorities said.

Stamford Police Officer Zachary Lockwood, 24, was driving a police sport utility vehicle when he hit 69-year-old Tommie Jackson shortly after 4 p.m. Wednesday, according to a Connecticut State Police accident report.

Jackson was trying to cross the road after picking up mail from a mailbox when Lockwood “made an evasive steering maneuver” and hit him, according to the state police, who took over the investigation at the request of the Stamford State’s Attorney’s Office.

Stamford Police Chief Timothy Shaw said Jackson was taken to Stamford Hospital, where he died of his injuries.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of the deceased,” Shaw said in a statement posted on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

The state police report did not include any details of the call Lockwood was responding to and did not say how fast he was driving. A department spokesperson did not immediately respond to a message seeking further information Thursday.

The officer’s union, the Stamford Police Association, posted on Facebook, “Our thoughts and prayers go out to all those impacted by this terrible tragedy.”







A message seeking further comment was left with the union.