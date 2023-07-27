Local News Ipswich man drowns in Plum Island Sound The death appears to have been accidental.

An Ipswich man drowned in Plum Island Sound on Wednesday afternoon, local police say.

Around 3 p.m., Ipswich police responded to a call from the Ipswich Bay Yacht Club about a person in the water near the club’s mooring area. Police launched their marine unit to locate the man and bring him back to shore. First responders performed CPR and other lifesaving measures before taking him to Beverly Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Officials say the man was 72 and from the Great Neck neighborhood.

Local and state police are conducting an investigation, though the death seems to have been accidental, police said.