3 swimmers pulled from water at Mayflower Beach in Dennis

Three female swimmers had to be pulled from the water at Mayflower Beach in Dennis on Thursday afternoon. All three were in “various stages of medical distress” when police arrived and were taken to Cape Cod Hospital for treatment.

Around 3 p.m. on Thursday, Dennis Beach Department staff alerted Dennis police that they had pulled a possible drowning victim from the water. When first responders arrived soon after, lifeguards and bystanders had pulled three possible drowning victims from the water.

Dennis police had no updates on the three victims’ conditions on Friday morning, but fellow beachgoers who helped pull them ashore told 7News that two were responsive by the time first responders arrived, and the third was still unconscious.

Amy Monteiro, a nurse who was on the beach at the time, said she helped get one of the women to shore and administered first aid.

“Thankfully, she had a pulse,” Monteiro said. “She didn’t have much of a response at that moment but we did do a little bit of a sternum rub.”

Monteiro said there were other nurses nearby who also helped.

Another bystander, Joe Caloiero, helped lifeguards rescue a younger girl.

“Pretty sure she was unconscious,” Caloiero recalled to 7News. “I saw a little blink, so I knew there was a little hope. But I saw a little blue in her skin, so it was a little concerning.”

Monteiro said the younger girl was responsive before she was taken to the hospital, but the other victim she helped treat was still unconscious.

Dennis police are investigating the incident.