Local News One dead after moped crash in Malden The incident occurred on Broadway Thursday afternoon.

One person died in a crash in Malden Thursday, police said.

Officers responded to the crash at about 2:40 p.m., Malden police Capt. Marc Gatcomb said. It occurred on Broadway by the Northern Strand Community Trail, a bike path that runs through Malden.

Officers found two victims lying in the road. Police determined that a Jeep Wrangler that was traveling northbound on Broadway collided with a moped as it was driving across the two lanes of traffic on Broadway, Gatcomb said.

Two men in their 20s were on the moped. They were both transported to local hospitals. One was pronounced dead later on Thursday. The other remained hospitalized Friday, Gatcomb said.

Officials have not released the names of the victims.

The driver of the Jeep remained on the scene and cooperated with police. There were no charges filed as of Friday morning, but the incident remains under investigation, Gatcomb said.

The moped was clearly coming from the direction of the bike path, but investigators have not determined whether or not it had been traveling on the path, Gatcomb said.

At least one of the moped passengers was wearing a helmet, he said, but could not confirm if both were.

Broadway between Eastern Avenue and Waite Street was closed to both cars and pedestrians following the incident, Malden police wrote on Facebook.

The Malden police department’s traffic division and the Massachusetts State Police were investigating. State police did not responded to requests for information Friday morning.

Aerial cameras captured images of a white Jeep Wrangler with what appeared to be a moped stuck underneath it, according to WCVB.

Locals told Boston 25 News that the intersection where the crash occurred is known to be dangerous. Resident Steve Dahlberg told the station that he crosses the road there daily and has seen others come very close to being hit by cars.

Resident Donna Romaine told Boston 25 that she saw two men lying on the ground after Thursday’s crash. Drivers are known to speed through the intersection, and a three-car crash happened there a few weeks ago.