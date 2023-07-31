Local News Flight returns to Logan after call alerts authorities to alleged threat by passenger Police have not filed any charges at this time. An investigation remains ongoing. A Delta Air Lines jet takes off from Logan International Airport. Jonathan Wiggs / The Boston Globe

An anonymous caller warned authorities about safety threats to a New Jersey-bound plane, leading to its return to Boston Logan International Airport on Sunday afternoon.

A New Jersey police agency received the call from the anonymous third party, who alleged that a passenger on Delta Air Lines Flight 5770 — from Boston to Newark — had made threats related to the safety of the flight, according to a release from Massachusetts State Police.

Massport Fire and state police were waiting for the plane as it landed, and troopers escorted the man off the plane, authorities said.

Members of the state police Bomb Squad and explosive ordinance detection dogs searched the passenger’s two carry-on bags and reportedly did not find any hazards. The passenger did not have any checked luggage, police said.

After removing the man from the plane and searching his luggage, authorities allowed the plane to take off once again for Newark, New Jersey.

Police have not filed any charges at this time. An investigation remains ongoing.

No further information was immediately available.