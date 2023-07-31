Local News Haymarket Station is closed again. Here’s the timetable. The Orange Line is skipping Haymarket, and service is suspended on the Green Line between North Station and Government Center. Pedestrians walk through a covered sidewalk on John F. Fitzgerald Surface Road during the morning commute near Haymarket Station on May 24, 2023. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

Would it really be a Boston summer without some (more) MBTA service changes?

The Orange Line is skipping Haymarket Station, and Green Line service is suspended between Government Center and North Station until Aug. 9.

It’s the second time this summer the MBTA has closed Haymarket Station. The 12-day service change, which began July 29, will allow work to continue on the Government Center Garage demolition.

Green Line Reminder: Service will be suspended between North Station and Government Center through Wed, Aug 9 for work on the Government Center Garage demolition. pic.twitter.com/G1mNVjhkme — MBTA (@MBTA) July 31, 2023

While the work is ongoing, the MBTA is advising Orange Line passengers to get off at the North Station or State stops, which are each less than half a mile from Haymarket — about four to eight minutes by foot.

Green Line riders, meanwhile, should walk above ground between North Station, Haymarket, and Government Center. It takes about 13 minutes to walk from North Station to Government Center or vice versa.

The T also has accessibility vans available for on-demand transportation and has advised riders to ask MBTA personnel for information and assistance.

HYM Investment Group, a private developer, is handling the demolition. HYM is building a multi-acre mixed-use development downtown, complete with a residential tower, office tower, and public square. The garage demolition will open up space for a new, 410,000-square-foot laboratory building, The Boston Globe reported.

The demolition work paused in March of this year after a portion of the garage collapsed, killing one worker. Work resumed in July.