Local News New Hampshire man killed in ATV rollover Edward Roberge, 54, of Middleton, New Hampshire, died from his injuries at the scene.

A New Hampshire man died as a result of an ATV crash Sunday night, in which he swerved, rolled over, and ended up stuck beneath his handlebars.

Around 9 p.m., New Hampshire Fish and Game received a report from state police about a person trapped under an ATV on John Jones Road in Middleton, a release noted.

At the scene, conservation officers and Milton police found the victim — Edward Roberge, 54, of Middleton, New Hampshire — pinned by his handlebars. Roberge died from his injuries at the scene.

Authorities said Roberge had been riding on John Jones Road, which is a Class VI road in town, when something caused him to swerve and roll the ATV over.

“Operator error and lack of protective equipment appear to be contributing factors,” NH Fish and Game said. “Always ride within your limits and wear the proper protective equipment.”