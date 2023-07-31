Local News Photos: Despite weekend storms, Revere Beach hosts annual sand sculpting festival This year's festival theme was the 90th anniversary of King Kong. Hanneke Supply, of the Netherlands, works on her sculpture. Photo by JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images

While Saturday’s storms did some damage, the sand-sculpting show still went on at Revere Beach this past weekend.

The Revere Beach International Sand Sculpting Festival, an annual event in its 19th year that attracts thousands to the North Shore beach, was held despite a brief stretch of wicked weather.

Below, view photos and social media posts of the sculptures and the artists preparing their works in the days ahead of the festival.

The 19th annual Revere Beach International Sand Sculpting Festival began today (a classic) 🎡🏖️ #reverebeach #boston pic.twitter.com/6yP27UIZN6 — Bailey Allen (@baileyaallen) July 28, 2023

Artists work on their sculptures ahead of the festival, which this year celebrated the 90th anniversary of King Kong. – Photo by JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images

Slavian Borecki of Poland works on his sand sculpture ahead of the Revere Beach International Sand Sculpting Festival at Revere Beach. – Jessica Rinaldi/The Boston Globe

Agnese Rudzite-Kirillova of Latvia works on her sand sculpture. – Jessica Rinaldi/The Boston Globe

Really impressed with sand sculptures at the Revere Beach International Sand Sculpting Festival! #Boston #Revere pic.twitter.com/U9yyR3h3tR — Bindesh Shrestha (@bindesh1) July 29, 2023

A person stops to look at the almost complete 22-foot King Kong centerpiece sculpture from the boardwalk. – Photo by JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images

Kyle Say, of Revere took a photo of his three-year-old son, Ethan, as he pretended to be in the grip of King Kong. – Jessica Rinaldi/The Boston Globe

Matt Deibert works on his sculpture ahead of the festival. – Photo by JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images

Hanneke Supply, of the Netherlands, works on her sculpture. – Photo by JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images

A sculptor works on a sand sculpture’s lettering. – Photo by JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images

I’m at The Revere Beach MA International Sand Sculpture Festival.

Unfortunately most of the sculptures were damaged from yesterday’s thunderstorms. pic.twitter.com/VSvKCEALck — Ed Siegal (@EdSiegal1) July 30, 2023

Enjoyed a trip up to #Revere to check out this years sand castles. Unfortunately yesterday’s storms did a number on most of them, but still mighty impressive. Thanks @MBTA for a smooth trip. Thanks @reverepolice @MassStatePolice for keeping watch. pic.twitter.com/oOefNWd7P3 — Amy (@SgtAmyBoston) July 31, 2023