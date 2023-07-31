Local News
Photos: Despite weekend storms, Revere Beach hosts annual sand sculpting festival
This year's festival theme was the 90th anniversary of King Kong.
While Saturday’s storms did some damage, the sand-sculpting show still went on at Revere Beach this past weekend.
The Revere Beach International Sand Sculpting Festival, an annual event in its 19th year that attracts thousands to the North Shore beach, was held despite a brief stretch of wicked weather.
Below, view photos and social media posts of the sculptures and the artists preparing their works in the days ahead of the festival.
