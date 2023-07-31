Local News

Photos: Despite weekend storms, Revere Beach hosts annual sand sculpting festival

This year's festival theme was the 90th anniversary of King Kong.

Hanneke Supply, of the Netherlands, works on her sculpture. Photo by JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images

By Jack Pickell

While Saturday’s storms did some damage, the sand-sculpting show still went on at Revere Beach this past weekend.

The Revere Beach International Sand Sculpting Festival, an annual event in its 19th year that attracts thousands to the North Shore beach, was held despite a brief stretch of wicked weather.

Below, view photos and social media posts of the sculptures and the artists preparing their works in the days ahead of the festival.

Artists work on their sculptures ahead of the festival, which this year celebrated the 90th anniversary of King Kong.
Artists work on their sculptures ahead of the festival, which this year celebrated the 90th anniversary of King Kong. – Photo by JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images
Slavian Borecki of Poland works on his sand sculpture ahead of the Revere Beach International Sand Sculpting Festival at Revere Beach. – Jessica Rinaldi/The Boston Globe
Agnese Rudzite-Kirillova of Latvia works on her sand sculpture. – Jessica Rinaldi/The Boston Globe
A person stops to look at the almost complete 22-foot King Kong centerpiece sculpture from the boardwalk.
A person stops to look at the almost complete 22-foot King Kong centerpiece sculpture from the boardwalk. – Photo by JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images

Kyle Say, of Revere took a photo of his three-year-old son, Ethan, as he pretended to be in the grip of King Kong. – Jessica Rinaldi/The Boston Globe
Matt Deibert works on his sculpture ahead of the festival.
Matt Deibert works on his sculpture ahead of the festival. – Photo by JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images
Hanneke Supply, of the Netherlands, works on her sculpture. – Photo by JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images
A sculptor works on a sand sculpture's lettering.
A sculptor works on a sand sculpture’s lettering. – Photo by JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images