Local News Here's what you need to know about the Ashland Station closure The $2.5 million restoration project will take place from Aug. 26 through fall 2023.

The MBTA announced Monday that Ashland Station, on the Framingham/Worcester commuter rail line, will close on Aug. 26 through fall 2023 to undergo station repairs.

The MBTA said the $2.5 million project includes a complete restoration of the pedestrian overpass, platform resurfacing and painting, repairs to the accessible platform, upgraded lighting, and installation of digital signage.

“We’re pleased to deliver these critical improvements at Ashland Station, to ensure safe and accessible access for the Ashland community and our passengers when complete,” said MBTA General Manager and CEO Phillip Eng in a press release.

According to the MBTA, shuttle buses will replace commuter rail service between Ashland and Framingham stations. The bus schedule and the location of stops will soon be available online.

The MBTA also suggests commuters consider parking at neighboring stations during the closure, including Framingham (4.1 miles away) and Southborough (2.6 miles away).

“Safe and reliable public transportation transit for our communities is fundamental to our success as a Commonwealth,” said Massachusetts Senate President Karen E. Spilka, according to the MBTA release. “I have fought for years for investments to update this important commuter rail stop and am very grateful to the administration for prioritizing this project.”

The Ashland Station closure is the most recent restoration in a series of summer transportation projects.

The Sumner Tunnel has been closed since July 5 for restoration and will reopen Aug. 31, though weekend closures are expected through the fall. The tunnel will close again next summer.

The B branch of the Green Line also experienced a 12-day closure for maintenance, and reopened on Friday.

The projects may be seen as an extension of Mayor Michelle Wu’s “hands on” approach to the T.

“While the next several months are going to require dramatic changes for Ashland commuters,” state Rep. Jack Patrick Lewis said in the press release, “The improvements will support our community for decades to come.”