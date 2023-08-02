Local News Has your local Christmas Tree Shops closed for good? Seven Christmas Tree Shops in Massachusetts and New Hampshire have closed as the company liquidates its remaining stores. Seven Christmas Tree Shops in Massachusetts and New Hampshire have closed as the company continues to liquidate its remaining stores. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Over the weekend, seven Christmas Tree Shops locations in Massachusetts and New Hampshire permanently closed, following reports that the company plans to liquidate its remaining stores.

On Sunday, five Massachusetts stores, including those in Natick, North Dartmouth, Orleans, Pembroke, and West Dennis were shuttered. In New Hampshire, the company’s Nashua and Portsmouth locations closed their doors once and for all.

Currently, there are still eight Christmas Tree Shops in Massachusetts, and two in New Hampshire according to the company’s website.

If you’re looking to take advantage of liquidation sales, make sure to do it in person. The Middleborough-based company recently clarified that they do not sell online, amidst a rise in several websites and Facebook pages impersonating the brand.

Recently Christmas Tree Shops entered the news for allegedly jacking up prices during their going-out-of-business sale.

Customers took to Tik Tok to report that, despite advertising up to 50% off, price differences for some items were up to a $20 increase.

Vice President of Marketing and Advertising Rita Spaccapaniccia at Hilco Merchant Resources, the company managing Christmas Tree Shops’ liquidation, clarified that the higher-priced stickers were a reflection of the product’s original price, not their sale price.

Christmas Tree Shops filed for bankruptcy in May. Planning to close some stores and exit Chapter 11 bankruptcy, according to The Wall Street Journal, the company took out a $45 million loan.

When Christmas Tree Shops defaulted on the loan, however, it was terminated by creditors, leaving the company to shut down its remaining locations.