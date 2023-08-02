Local News Prior to the FanExpo, superheroes swoop in for a hospital visit Superhero cosplayers from FAN EXPO Boston paid pediatric patients an action-packed visit on Tuesday. Cosplayers from FAN EXPO Boston visited patients at the Massachusetts General Hospital for Children on Tuesday. Ken McGagh for The Boston Globe

Superhero cosplayers in town for FAN EXPO Boston visited Massachusetts General for Children on Tuesday to brighten the patients’, and their family’s, day, according to The Boston Globe.

From late morning to early afternoon, cosplayers dressed as Batman, Captain Marvel, Harley Quinn, and Scarlet Witch hung out in the hospital’s playroom. Some patients joined the festivities in their own capes and masks.

Heather Peach, MS, CCLS child life specialist at Mass General for Children, said these visits are important for the pediatric hospital.

“Being hospitalized or undergoing cancer treatment can be very challenging to our pediatric patients. And while they are receiving care, they are still kids,” Peach said. ” Visits like this week’s from the cosplayers brighten moods and can help lift children’s spirits when they need support most.”

Anabel Bordas of Lawrence, one of the parents at the hospital, shared her gratitude for the resourceful space. Isabella Tejeda, Bordas’ 12-year-old daughter, told the Globe the playroom was “the funnest room to go in.” Though she misses the pair’s home.

“Nothing ever compares to my house, but this room makes [being in the hospital] more doable,” Tejeda said.

Tejeda and Bordas often do art in the playroom to feel less “stuck” in the hospital, Bordas told the Globe.

According to the Globe, cupcakes, video games, and slime-making made for a much needed day of fun for the children and their families as well.

“There’s always something to do here,” Kristina Oriold, mother to one of the patient’s, said to the Globe.

Oriold mentioned that the playroom’s pinball machine even helps parents de-stress.

“Being in the hospital is hard, but when places lift your spirits, it helps,” she said.

Matches Malone as Batman talks with 12-year-old Isabella Tejeda, a patient at the hospital. – Ken McGagh for The Boston Globe

Matches Malone, a Batman cosplayer from FAN EXPO Boston, regularly attends charity and hospital events. In an interview with the Globe, Malone spoke of the respect he has for pediatric patients.

“They’re heroes for what they’re going through and what they’re battling,” he said.

FAN EXPO Boston, previously known as Boston Comic Con, takes place Aug. 4-6 at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center.