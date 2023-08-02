Local News Teen girl found dead in Tyngsborough home Police said the girl's death was not "immediately" considered suspicious, but her body is being autopsied, and they are still investigating the cause and manner of her death.

Authorities are investigating the death of a 14-year-old Tyngsborough girl who was found dead in her home Monday morning.

Police and firefighters were called to her home just after 7:45 a.m. for a report of an unresponsive person, police said in a press release Wednesday. They tried to revive her, but she was taken to a hospital where she was declared dead.

“The cause and manner of death are under investigation, and an autopsy is being conducted by the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office. However, the death was not immediately ruled to be suspicious,” police wrote in the release.

Authorities are still investigating the girl’s death. No further information has been released.