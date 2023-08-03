Local News Last day for your local Christmas Tree Shops is sooner than you think Christmas Tree Shops is closing for good. The last day to shop is Aug. 21. All Christmas Tree Shops locations will permanently close on Aug. 21. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Run, don’t walk, to your local Christmas Tree Shops; or else you might miss your last chance to shop.

Christmas Tree Shops announced the last day its stores will be open is Aug. 12 as the Middleborough-based company moves forward with liquidation.

Last weekend, seven Christmas Tree Shops in New England closed their doors for good. Eight remain in Massachusetts and two in New Hampshire, according to the store’s website.

All merchandise is on sale from 30% to 80% off and, according to the store, new items are still coming in. Coupons and gift cards are no longer accepted.

Within the last few weeks, inconveniences have made it harder for customers looking to take advantage of liquidation prices.

In mid-July, customers took to social media to spread word of “gross and predatory” practices from the brand. Though customers came to the store looking for deals, it seemed items that were originally marked down with sales were reticketed with higher prices.

Some users on TikTok suggested a consultant or third-party company may be responsible.

Rita Spaccapaniccia, vice president of marketing and advertising at Hilco Merchant Resources, the company overseeing Christmas Tree Shops liquidation, said advising retailers to raise prices isn’t their policy.

Spaccapaniccia explained that some products were marked down in price before the “going out of business” sale and the higher amounts reflect the products’ regular prices.

Additionally, Christmas Tree Shops had to add a disclaimer on their website to clarify that they do not sell online after several Facebook pages and websites attempted to impersonate the brand.

After 50 years of service, Christmas Tree Shops announced they were closing in June.

The company initially attempted to stay afloat, taking out a loan of $45 million and planning to close only select stores after declaring bankruptcy, according to The Wall Street Journal.

When Christmas Tree Shops defaulted on the loan, however, they mov with storewide liquidation.

Christmas Tree Shop’s parent company Bed Bath and Beyond also filed for bankruptcy earlier this year.