Man’s body found in Dorchester park, state police say

Massachusetts State Police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found in Dorchester’s Richardson Park Thursday morning.
The body was found at about 8:45 a.m., state police said in a news release. Richardson Park is located on Columbia Road and is notably home to the James Blake House, Boston’s oldest house.
The news release didn’t identify the man or provide any details about his death, but said that state troopers, the State Police Detective Unit for Suffolk County, and the State Police Crime Scene Services Section are conducting an investigation.
“We will provide an update when more information is appropriate for release,” police said.
