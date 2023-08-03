Local News Marlborough police investigating death of 45-year-old man Police responded to a report of an altercation on Saint Ives Way in Marlborough Wednesday night.

Law enforcement officials are investigating a death that occurred in Marlborough on Wednesday night.

Marlborough police responded to a 911 call just after 10:30 p.m. regarding an altercation in an apartment on Saint Ives Way, according to a release from Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan’s office.

Inside, officers found an injured 45-year-old man. He was brought to UMass Marlborough Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Another person inside the apartment was also injured. They were brought to the same hospital for treatment, officials said.

Ryan’s office, state police, and Marlborough police are conducting an ongoing investigation. No further information was released Thursday.