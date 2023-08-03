Local News Driver flown to hospital after tractor-trailer crashes into Bellingham house The house was so badly damaged in the crash that it needs to be demolished, police said. A home in Bellingham was hit by a tractor-trailer Thursday morning. WBZ-TV

The driver of a tractor-trailer was flown by medical helicopter to a hospital Thursday morning after the truck he was driving crashed into a house in Bellingham.

The house at 107 Hartford Ave. was so badly damaged in the crash that it has been condemned, Bellingham police said in a press release.

Police in Bellingham say the driver of a tractor trailer that plowed into a home has been taken to the hospital in critical condition. The house was vacant at the time of the crash. pic.twitter.com/ye67UJiZA6 — Chris Rogers (@ChrisRogersTV) August 3, 2023

First responders were called to the house a little before 9:30 a.m., police said. They had to free the driver from the truck, but no one was in the house at the time of the crash.

The driver is in critical condition, WBZ-TV reported. There was also a dog in the tractor-trailer at the time of the crash, the news station reported, but it was uninjured.

A preliminary investigation indicated that the tractor-trailer was traveling eastbound on Hartford Avenue carrying construction equipment when it left the roadway to the right, police said.

The truck went through the yard of 103 Hartford Ave. before crossing Nason Street and hitting the rear of 107 Hartford Ave. The damage done to the house was “catastrophic,” and the house will soon be demolished, police said.

A tractor-trailer was traveling eastbound on Hartford Avenue in Bellingham Thursday when it left the road to the right, went through a yard at 103 Hartford Ave., crossed Nason Street, and then hit the back of a house at 107 Hartford Ave. – Google Maps

Police are still investigating the cause of the crash. The Bellingham fire chief said there was no indication that the driver braked during the crash, and that speed does not seem to be a factor, WBZ-TV reported.

It is unclear whether they are considering charging the driver of the tractor-trailer with a crime.