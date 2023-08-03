Local News 2 crashes involving cyclists happen on same street in Cambridge 11 minutes apart Cambridge police said that there was no link between the crashes. Two separate bicyclist crashes happened on Brattle Street only 11 minutes apart. Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff

Two cyclists were involved in separate crashes on the same Cambridge street only 11 minutes apart on Tuesday morning.

Superintendent Frederick Cabral of Cambridge Police said that there was no link between the crashes and that the timing and location appear to be a coincidence.

The two intersections are approximately an 11-minute walk apart from each other, according to Google Maps.

At 8:43 a.m. at the intersection of Appleton Street and Brattle Street, a bicyclist allegedly neglected to stop at a stop sign and collided with the driver’s side of a car, according to the police report.

“The cyclist was not very seriously injured. They declined medical on scene. I think they had some facial scratches and the bicycle was not very heavily damaged,” Cabral said.

Neither the driver nor the cyclist was issued a citation.

At 8:54 a.m., on Mason Street and Brattle Street, a car making a left turn crashed into a different cyclist.

“The operator of the motor vehicle in that instance was cited,” Cabral said.

The bicyclist was taken to Mount Auburn Hospital after the crash but did not suffer serious injuries.

“I can see why there’s some interest,” Cabral added. “I know there’s some new separated bike lanes in there.”

The new separated bike lanes are part of the Brattle Street Improvement Project. In 2019, Cambridge City Council passed the Cycling Safety Ordinance, which “requires construction of separated bike lanes when streets are being reconstructed,” according to the City.

Brattle Street was one of the streets within the Bicycle Network Vision chosen to receive the new lanes.

Phase one of Brattle Street’s bike lane installation process, which included the Mason Street intersection, was completed in the fall of last year. The second phase, which includes Appleton Street, launched in June and will be completed sometime “over the coming weeks,” according to a recent project update on the City’s website.

A 100% rise in bicyclist crashes from 2021 to 2022 in Massachusetts required the Massachusetts Department of Transportation to complete a Vulnerable Road User Assessment due to a federal mandate.

Brattle Street and Appleton as well as Brattle Street and Mason are listed as “Bicycle Primary Risk” intersections on the Vulnerable Road User Assessment map.

MassDOT hopes to use the assessment to “ prioritize vulnerable road user safety in all appropriate projects to respond to the current crisis in traffic fatalities,” according to the assessment.