Callahan Tunnel reopens after truck gets stuck, backing up traffic

An over-height truck got stuck in Boston’s Callahan Tunnel Friday afternoon, causing a temporary closure that backed up traffic, according to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT).
MassDOT tweeted about the incident just before 1 p.m. on Friday, asking drivers to seek an alternative route. The truck was stuck at the entrance of the tunnel for a total of 25 mins.
Route 1A runs through the tunnel, connecting downtown to East Boston and Logan International Airport. Video shared online shows an officer guiding the over-height truck as it backs up on the busy roadway.
The left lane was the first to open back up to motorists, according to MassDOT, followed by the right lane after the truck had been cleared. No injuries were reported.
The mishap coincided with the closure of the Sumner Tunnel, another busy Boston thruway, which remains shut down due to a construction project.
